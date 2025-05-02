3 children drown in pond while swimming in Nagarkurnool

Ganesh and Rakshitha, children of A Dharma Reddy and Savitha, had come from Hyderabad to Peddakothapally village for the summer holidays.

Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 2nd May 2025 7:53 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Three children drowned in a pond in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district on Thursday evening, May 1, while swimming.

The victims were identified as 13-year-old A Ganesh Reddy, his 10-year-old sister A Rakshitha, and 7-year-old B Shravan Kumar. Ganesh and Rakshitha, children of A Dharma Reddy and Savitha, had come from Hyderabad to Peddakothapally village for the summer holidays. Shravan Kumar, a Class 2 student, was a resident of the same locality.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 5 pm when the three children entered the pond while playing nearby. The water was reportedly deep, and the children drowned.

The bodies were later recovered and shifted to the government hospital nearby.

