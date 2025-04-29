Six-yr-old girl drowns in Saroornagar Lake

Hyderabad: A six-year-old girl drowned in Saroornagar Lake on Monday evening, April 28.

The victim has been identified as Akhita. She lived in a small tenement near the lake in Green Park Colony.

According to reports, Akhita was seen playing near their residence on Monday evening. Later, her mother noticed she was missing, the parents began searching for her. After unsuccessful efforts, they approached the Saroornagar police station, which registered a missing persons case and initiated a search.

The following morning, the girl’s body was found floating in the lake.

Police suspect that she may have slipped into the water and drowned on Monday.

A case has been registered, and investigations are underway.