Chemical waste enters Saroornagar Lake as rain hits Hyderabad mid summer

Hyderabad: Rains are an opportunity for companies to dump their industrial waste into the water bodies, especially the Musi River, which flows from Vikarabad to Nalgonda. Despite the state government’s plans for the rejuvenation of the Musi River, the illegal dumping of domestic and industrial waste continues unabated, including at the Saroornagar Lake.

The sight of white froth filling the outlet channel of the Saroornagar Lake on Friday morning, April 4, is just the tip of the iceberg. The domestic, industrial and chemical wastes generated from the upstream areas of Meerpet and Jillelaguda, not to mention hundreds of industries located on the upstream Musi river, have been causing ground, water and air pollution.

The unseasonal rain throughout Thursday resulted in a cocktail mix of industrial and domestic waste entering Saroornagar Lake. There was water-logging on the Saroornagar lake bund, as the stormwater outlets were clogged at some locations.

However, thanks to the strategic nala development works taken up in the colonies near Tapovan Colony on the banks of Saroornagar Lake during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, flooding in those colonies was largely addressed.

In the recent budget sessions, LB Nagar MLA D Sudheer Reddy has raised the issue of plastic and other waste accumulating in the tank, and the need to increase the sewage treatment capacity from the present 2 million gallons per day (MLD) to 20 MLD, to meet the ever increasing sewage entering the Saroornagar lake, in addition to 6-7 more tanks located in the constituency.