3 coaches of empty MEMU train derail in UP’s Saharanpur

Saharanpur: Three coaches of an empty local train derailed while it was taken to the washing shed from the Saharanpur railway station on Sunday, officials said.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Ambala division Mandeep Singh Bhatia told reporters that the MEMU train was empty and no one was injured.

“The incident occurred on the washing line at around 3 pm. Because of this, the train traffic on the main line was not affected,” the DRM said.

“We are looking into the reasons that resulted in the derailment, and the track is being fixed,” the official added.