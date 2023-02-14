3 dead, 5 injured in Michigan State University shooting; suspect found dead

Chicago: Three people were killed and at least five were injured in an on-campus shooting at Michigan State University, the university police have confirmed.

Meanwhile, police have confirmed that the suspect died by inflicting a gunshot on himself. At a press conference on Tuesday, the investigating police officer said, “The suspect in this incident was located outside of the MSU campus and it does appear that the suspect has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The first shots were fired inside a hall at 8:18 p.m. (0118 GMT) at the north end of campus on Monday night, university spokeswoman Emily Guerrant said at a press conference.

Gunshots were later heard at a nearby hall, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The university has sent a message asking students to “secure in place immediately.” “Run, hide, fight,” was heard at the scene.

Nearly 30 firetrucks, ambulances and other emergency vehicles swarmed the campus.

State representative Ranjeev Puri has released an official statement condemning the horrific incident.

“What happened in East Lansing is unfortunately far too common. Going to school in America, whether it’s pre-school or college, means risking your life everyday to the threat of a mass shooting. Yet all we have offered up are empty solutions. – traumatising active shooter drills and bulletproof backpacks,” Puri’s statement read.

(With inputs from IANS)