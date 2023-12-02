3 from Hyderabad killed in Goa mishap involving Russian driver

The victims, identified as Mahesh Sharma, Dilipkumar Bang and Manojkumar Soni, were killed on the spot

Updated: 2nd December 2023 5:16 pm IST
Three tourists from Hyderabad killed in a car accident in Goa. Credits: India Posts En

Hyderabad: Three people from Hyderabad were killed in a car accident in Goa, police said on Saturday, December 2.

The deceased about to get into a car when another car being driven by a Russian tourist rammed them at 3.30 am on Saturday. The incident took place at Arpora.

The victims were identified as Mahesh Sharma, Dilipkumar Bang, and Manojkumar Soni. All of them died on the spot. The Russian tourist, identified as Anton Bychkov, 27, also received injuries after his car fell into a nearby nullah, police said. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Goa Medical College and Hospital in Bambolim.

Deputy superintendent of police Jivba Dalvi said, “Legal action would be initiated against the Russian tourist once he is discharged from the hospital.”

