3 held for selling drugs in Siddipet, 5 kg of alprazolam seized

Hyderabad: Telangana Excise Police officials arrested three people for drug peddling in Siddipet on Tuesday, September 15, and seized five kg of alprazolam worth Rs 50 lakh from them.

The accused were identified as Challagarige Srinivas, 40, Komuravelli Sarath, 36, and Muthyala Venkatesh, 41. According to Excise officials, the accused were transporting alprazolam from Maharashtra to Siddipet. The accused were arrested during a vehicle check on Ponnala Main Road.

Also Read 4 held with Rs 24 lakh worth of Alprazolam in Hyderabad

Investigation revealed that the alprazolam was bought to sell to consumers in Siddipet and nearby districts. Following the investigation, the Excise team seized the drug and the car in which it was transported.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

The accused, the drugs and the car were handed over to Siddipet Excise Police Station for further investigation.