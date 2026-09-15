3 held for selling drugs in Siddipet, 5 kg of alprazolam seized

According to excise officials, the accused were transporting Alprazolam from Maharashtra to Siddipet.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Alprazolam seized by excise officials in Siddipet
Alprazolam seized by excise officials in Siddipet

Hyderabad: Telangana Excise Police officials arrested three people for drug peddling in Siddipet on Tuesday, September 15, and seized five kg of alprazolam worth Rs 50 lakh from them.

The accused were identified as Challagarige Srinivas, 40, Komuravelli Sarath, 36, and Muthyala Venkatesh, 41. According to Excise officials, the accused were transporting alprazolam from Maharashtra to Siddipet. The accused were arrested during a vehicle check on Ponnala Main Road.

Investigation revealed that the alprazolam was bought to sell to consumers in Siddipet and nearby districts. Following the investigation, the Excise team seized the drug and the car in which it was transported.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

The accused, the drugs and the car were handed over to Siddipet Excise Police Station for further investigation.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh

Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
Back to top button