4 held with Rs 24 lakh worth of Alprazolam in Hyderabad

The accused were identified as Lingaraju Goud, T Anjaneyulu, R Ramesh, and Katamayya, who are natives of Medak and Mahabubnagar.

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Cyberabad excise pollice with the arrested accused
Cyberabad excise police with the arrested accused.

Hyderabad: As many as four alleged drug peddlers were arrested by the Cyberabad excise team on Monday, September 14, in two separate cases, and a cumulative 1.931 kg of Alprazolam worth Rs 24 lakh was seized from them.

Alprazolam is a prescription medicine used to treat anxiety and panic disorders. It slows down the central nervous system to help the body and mind relax.

In the first case, two individuals were arrested with 751 grams of Alprazolam in a WagonR car.

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In the second case in the same area, 1.18 kg of Alprazolam was seized from two individuals travelling on a two-wheeler.

The accused were identified as Lingaraju Goud, T Anjaneyulu, R Ramesh, and Katamayya, who are natives of Medak and Mahabubnagar.

Cyberabad Assistant Commissioner G Srinivasa Reddy stated that two others were also booked for supplying the Alprazolam to the accused.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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