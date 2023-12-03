3 held for selling drugs worth Rs 50 lakh in Hyderabad

TSNAB officials seized 60 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 700 ml of liquid methamphetamine an acetone bottle containing 150 ml of the liquid.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 3rd December 2023 12:29 pm IST
Hyderabad: Three people allegedly selling drugs worth Rs 50 lakh in Hyderabad were nabbed by the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) alongside Suraram police on December 2.

The cops seized 60 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 700 ml of liquid methamphetamine an acetone bottle containing 150 ml of the liquid from the possession of the accused.

The accused Kamma Srinivas alias Srinu, 40, G Narasimha Raju, 42 and D Manikanta Veera Nagaraju, 32 are natives of Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, Srinivas, Raju and Nagaraju procured the equipment needed for preparing drugs and set up a unit in Suraram where they started preparing crystal methamphetamine from its liquid form.

On information, the TSNAB raided the place and caught them. A case has been registered against them at Suraram police station.

Meanwhile, the cops have requested parents to keep a tab on their children. Additionally, the citizens have been advised to call 8712671111 to share any information relevant to drugs.

