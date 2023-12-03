Open postal ballot boxes ignite tension at Ibrahimpatnam RDO

Hyderabad: Tension gripped the Ibrahimpatnam Revenue Division Office (RDO) on Saturday, December 2 as Congress activists staged a protest after postal ballot boxes were found open.

It was alleged that the returning officer (RO) and his staff had failed to shift postal ballot paper boxes to the strong room.

Upon information, Congress activists and CPM leaders rushed to the RDO and inquired about the postal ballot boxes received on November 29.

Tension grips at #Ibrahimpatnam RDO office, allegations of seals of #PostalBallot boxes opened, which intended for the strong room, allegedly discovered in the RDO office, no #BallotPapers found inside



The DEO visits the place#TelanganaElections #TelanganaAssemblyElection2023 pic.twitter.com/VIzIxHS73s — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) December 2, 2023

Questioning the officials on duty, the Congress activists sought an explanation as to why the postal ballot boxes were kept open.

Alleging BRS’s conspiracy, the Congress activist held that the BRS leaders had influenced the RO and hence the postal ballot boxes were not shifted to the strong room.

However, the police soon intervened and dispersed the activists.

Initial reports revealed that an unidentified person reportedly accessed the key of the lock used for the room. However, the election commission officials are yet to verify it.

Telangana chief electoral officer Vikas Raj on Saturday said that the District Election Officer has gone to the location to resolve the matter.