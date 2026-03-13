3 held for writing ‘Yeh road Musalmano ke liye nahi hai’ in UP

Saharanpur: Three persons associated with the right-wing group Hindu Raksha Dal were arrested for allegedly writing communal slogans on a wall in the Biharigarh area in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday, March 13.

The accused, including two women, wrote slogans like “Ye sadak Musalmano ke liye nahi hai (This road is not for Muslims)” along the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway and were arrested on Thursday, March 12 evening, police said.

On February 26, a video from the expressway surfaced on social media, showing some people using spray paint to write communal slogans along it. Later, some people associated with the Hindu Raksha Dal had claimed responsibility for the act.

Acting on apprehension of breach of peace and potential rioting, police arrested the accused. They face charges of conspiring to incite riots, officials said.

Station House Officer, Biharigarh, Akshay Sharma, told PTI that the arrested individuals have been identified as Sulekha, Sharda and Manav Kendra, all from Dehradun. All three are aged between 25 and 30.

Police sources said the action was taken based on a complaint registered by a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) employee at the Biharigarh police station.