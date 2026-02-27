‘No road for Muslims’ hate message written on UP national highway

Saharanpur: Workers of the right-wing group, Hindu Raksha Dal, spray-painted “Musalmaan ke liye road nahi hai (This road is not for Muslims)” on a wall-like structure along the national highway in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand border late Thursday night on February 26.

The incident was initially linked to the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh, but was later found to have taken place on the Delhi-Dehradun highway near the Saharanpur district.

Video of incident goes viral

A video of the incident shows a woman using spray paint to write “Musalmaan ke liye road nahi hai” in Hindi, and another woman wearing a saffron shawl writing “This road does not allow Muslim.” After writing the message, the group is heard raising Jai Shri Ram slogans, while another member records the incident.

The 57-second video went viral on the social media platform X, with several users flagging it as inflammatory content meant to incite communal tension.

Also Read Aag laga dunga: Hindutva man threatens meat shop owner in UP

Speaking to Siasat.com, Saharapur Additional Superintendent (Traffic) Shailendra Kumar Srivastava said a case has been registered based on the video, and the markings have since been taken down.

When asked if the individuals seen in the video were booked, ASP Srinavastava said, “Investigations are underway. We will know more after that.”

Additional forces have been deployed in the area for monitoring, and officers are patrolling the sensitive area to maintain law and order, he added.

Video shared by HRD leader Pinky Bhaiya

Hindu Raksha Dal leader Bhupendra Chaudhary, alias Pinky Bhaiya, had originally shared the video on Instagram, admitting that it was his organisation’s members who wrote the message.

According to the Hindutva leader, the workers wrote the “right thing” because “roads are built with the taxes of all Hindus.”

“Only Hindus pay taxes in India; these jihadis, if they don’t pay taxes, have no right to travel on the national highway! Muslims will not be allowed to travel

on the national highway,” he wrote.