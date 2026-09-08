3 held in Hyderabad with 12 litres of hash oil worth Rs 1.5 Cr

Two suppliers identified as Mark and Vijay, are absconding.

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Malkajgiri police address a press confrence after arresting drug peddlers
Malkajgiri police address a press confrence after arresting drug peddlers.

Hyderabad: The Kushaiguda Special Operations Team on Monday, September 7, arrested three people for drug peddling in Hyderabad and seized 12 litres of hash oil worth Rs 1.5 crore from them.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, September 8, Malkajgiri Commissioner B. Sumathi said, “The accused transported hash oil from Andhra Pradesh. Since it is difficult to transport dry ganja, they converted it into hash oil, which was filled in eight packets.”

Sumathi said that two suppliers, Mark and Vijay, are absconding. Apart from hash oil, three mobile phones were seized from the accused.

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When contacted, there was no response from the Kushaiguda police.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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