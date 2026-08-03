3 hostel students flee KGBV campus in Telangana, found nearby

According to them, worms were found in the breakfast served to them, the bathrooms were not clean, and students were given harsh punishment for waking up late.

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Hyderabad: Three students of a Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) hostel in Telangana’s Shyampet mandal climbed over the hostel compound wall and left the premises early on Saturday.

They were traced a few hours later, hiding in nearby bushes, and were handed over to their parents.

According to officials, the students, Class 7 girls Akshaya and Akshita, and Class 8 student Satvika, escaped from the hostel at around 5 AM.

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The chief warden alerted the police and informed their parents after the night warden found that the girls were missing.

Students found near hostel

The three students were found in nearby bushes at around 11 AM after the Shyampet police and hostel staff launched a search operation.

In the presence of police, district officials, and hostel authorities, the girls reportedly said they did not want to stay in the hostel. They expressed their wish to continue their education while living with their parents.

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Students raise complaints

The students also raised several concerns about the hostel.

According to them, worms were found in the breakfast served to them, the bathrooms were not clean, and students were given harsh punishment for waking up late.

Following the incident of the girls escaping from the hostel, the parents questioned the security arrangements at the hostel.

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No case has been registered, as neither the parents nor the hostel management lodged a complaint.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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