Hyderabad: 664 children rescued in a month under Operation Muskan

Hyderabad: About 664 children, who went missing or were forced into begging and child labour, were rescued from July 1 to 31 in Cyberabad Police’s Operation Muskan.

Of the rescued, 152 boys and three girls hail from Telangana, and 451 boys and 17 girls were from other states. Police rescued 655 children from child labour, and nine from the streets.

As many as 632 rescued children were reunited with their parents, while 32 were sent to children’s homes.

Seven teams carried out the operation across various industries, companies, shops and other establishments. They conducted a special drive on minor begging children and then uploaded the same in the Darpan app.