Hyderabad: 664 children rescued in a month under Operation Muskan

Among all the rescued children, 632 were handed over to parents, and 32 others were sent to children's homes.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:
Group of people, including children, standing outdoors in Hyderabad during Operation Muskan rescue.
A child rescued in Operation Muskan is reunited with parents

Hyderabad: About 664 children, who went missing or were forced into begging and child labour, were rescued from July 1 to 31 in Cyberabad Police’s Operation Muskan.

Of the rescued, 152 boys and three girls hail from Telangana, and 451 boys and 17 girls were from other states. Police rescued 655 children from child labour, and nine from the streets.

As many as 632 rescued children were reunited with their parents, while 32 were sent to children’s homes.

Subhan Bakery

Seven teams carried out the operation across various industries, companies, shops and other establishments. They conducted a special drive on minor begging children and then uploaded the same in the Darpan app.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:

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