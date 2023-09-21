‘3 Idiots’ actor Akhil Mishra dead after kitchen accident

Akhil Mishra has worked in films such as ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi’, ‘Gandhi, My Father’ and television serials such as ‘Pradhanmantri’

Indo-Asian News Service | Posted by Rasti Amena | Published: 21st September 2023 2:11 pm IST
Mumbai: Actor Akhil Mishra, who has worked in films such as the Aamir Khan-starrer ‘3 Idiots’ and ‘Bhopal: A Prayer for Rain’ passed away after an accident in the kitchen. He was 67.

A source close to IANS said: “It was an accident.  He was found injured on the floor in the kitchen and died in the hospital. And now the body has been taken for autopsy. We are waiting for the reports.”

The source said that his wife, Suzanne was shooting in Hyderabad when the incident happened. 

Akhil Mishra, was born 1965. He has worked in films such as ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi’, ‘Gandhi, My Father’ and television serials such as ‘Pradhanmantri’. 

He gained popularity by doing the cameo role of Librarian Dubey in ‘3 Idiots’ and playing the role of Umed Singh Bundela in Uttaran starring Tina Datta and Rashami Desai. 

Akhil was first married to Manju Mishra in 1983 who had acted with him in his first feature film ‘Dhat Tere…Ki’ in 1983 and a serial ‘Grihalakshmi Ka Jinn’. After Manju’s death in 1997, he got married to German actress Suzanne Bernert in February 2009.

Suzanne is known for working in  ‘Ramdhanu – The Rainbow’, ‘Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd’.

She has also worked in TV show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. She portrayed Sonia Gandhi on the television series 7 RCR, and in the Hindi film The Accidental Prime Minister.

