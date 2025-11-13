3 Idiots actor spotted with his Turkish wife, video goes viral

Mumbai: Remember Millimetre from 3 Idiots? The lovable side character who stole hearts with his innocence and one liners has now grown up and his real-life love story is straight out of a Bollywood film!

Rahul Kumar, who played the role of Millimetre alongside Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi, is now happily married to a Turkish woman named Keziban Dogan. A video of the couple is currently going viral on social media, showing them getting their portrait clicked by a street artist in New Delhi.

What’s even more heartwarming is how their story began. Keziban revealed that she first reached out to Rahul nearly 14 years ago, after watching 3 Idiots. She was so moved by his performance that she messaged him online and that one message eventually blossomed into a beautiful cross-cultural love story.

Click on the link to watch their viral video.

The couple tied the knot on May 4, 2024, in both Hindu and Christian ceremonies. Their wedding photos, shared by Rahul on Instagram, have been winning hearts across the internet.

Rahul has over 34,000 followers on Instagram.