Mumbai: More than a decade after it redefined friendship, ambition, and the pressures of academic life, the world of 3 Idiots is gearing up for a much-awaited return. Fans who grew up cheering for Rancho, Farhan, and Raju might finally have a reason to say “All Izz Well” again, this time on the big screen.

In an exciting development, Aamir Khan has officially confirmed that a sequel to the Bollywood classic is in the works. The actor revealed that filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is currently developing 3 Idiots 2, with the story set to revisit the beloved trio years after the events of the original film.

Aamir Khan confirms 3 Idiots

Speaking in a recent interview, Aamir shared that he has already heard the story and described it as “wonderful” and “unusual,” while retaining the same humour and emotional depth that made the first film so iconic. He added that the screenplay is still being refined, but the core concept stands strong. The sequel will pick up nearly a decade later, exploring how the lives of Rancho, Farhan, and Raju have evolved since their college days.

“The script still needs some work, but the story itself is really good, unusual, with the same humour as the first film. It follows the characters from 3 Idiots, picking up 10 years later,” the actor said while speaking to Amar Ujala.

#AamirKhan confirms #3Idiots sequel



Says story will continue from Original part end, after 10 years…



He will be part of movie…



Scripting is in progress



pic.twitter.com/WR5BfzB8Dd — Movie_Reviews (@MovieReview_Hub) April 27, 2026

Aamir also expressed enthusiasm about stepping back into the role of Phunsukh Wangdu, a character that left a lasting impact on audiences.

More about the film

Originally released in 2009, 3 Idiots featured a stellar cast including R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film became a cultural phenomenon, praised for its sharp take on India’s education system, as well as its heartfelt portrayal of friendship and individuality. It grossed approximately Rs 400–460 crore worldwide during its original run, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film at the time.

While further details about the sequel remain under wraps, the confirmation itself has sparked excitement across fans and film circles alike, proving that some stories never truly end, they just wait for the right time to continue.