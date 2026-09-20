3 injured as ceiling portion falls at MGM Hospital in Warangal

Hyderabad: A portion of the ceiling at the MGM Hospital in Warangal fell on Sunday, September 20, injuring three.

The injured were identified as Masthan, 55, who was undergoing treatment for paralysis at the hospital, attendants Yellamma, 50, and Omkar, 30.

A video shared on social media showed a portion of the broken ceiling and a blade of the fan being damaged in the incident.

A portion of the ceiling at the MGM Hospital in Warangal fellon Sunday September 20. three people were injured in the accident.



The injured were identified as Masthan, 55, who was undergoing treatment for paralysis at the hospital, attendants Yellamma, 50, and Omkar, 30.



The… pic.twitter.com/nyaxg2mUBN — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 20, 2026

The incident caused panic among patients and their attendants in the ward. The injured were immediately attended to by hospital staff and provided medical treatment.

Despite multiple calls, there was no response from the MGM Hospital superitendent.