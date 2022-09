Hyderabad: Three persons, including a woman, were killed in a road accident at Medchal near Hyderabad early Monday.

According to sources, the accident occurred when a motorbike came under a truck. Both the persons on the motorbike and another person crossing the road died on the spot.

Also Read Trains under SCR zone to run with maximum speed of 130 Kmph

The bike was trying to overtake the truck. It hit a man crossing the road and all the three were run over by the truck.

The truck carrying iron rods was coming to Hyderabad from Medchal.