3-month heatwave in TN; Moderate rain for Western Ghats Today, says IMD

Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rainfall in the Western Ghats districts over the next two days, even as it issued a warning of an impending heatwave likely to grip northern Tamil Nadu for the next three months.

According to weather officials, while this year’s winter season lingered longer than usual across Tamil Nadu, the upcoming summer is expected to be significantly hotter.

The IMD has cautioned that temperatures in northern districts of the state are likely to rise steadily, with heatwave conditions predicted to persist from this month through May.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai indicated that maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu could remain 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal levels during this period.

Northern parts of the state are expected to bear the brunt of the rising heat, prompting authorities to advise residents to take necessary precautions against heat-related illnesses. Despite the looming heatwave, parts of the state may receive some relief in the form of rainfall.

A low-pressure system prevailing over the Comorin Sea and adjoining areas is likely to trigger light to moderate showers in the Western Ghats districts for the next five days. Weather officials said these districts could witness intermittent rainfall activity, bringing comparatively cooler conditions. In addition, light rain is expected in the coastal districts of southern Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

However, most other districts across the state are likely to experience dry weather conditions in the coming days.

The IMD also noted that light mist or haze may be observed during early morning hours in the Western Ghats districts as well as in coastal regions, including Chennai.

Such conditions are typical during transitional weather phases but could slightly reduce visibility during dawn hours. With contrasting weather patterns forecast across regions — rising heat in the north and scattered rainfall in the west and south — meteorologists are closely monitoring developments.

Authorities have urged the public, especially vulnerable groups such as the elderly and children, to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun as Tamil Nadu prepares for an intense summer season.