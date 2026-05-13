3 new weekly express trains linking Belagavi, Hyderabad and Secunderabad

Hubballi: In a major boost to rail connectivity between Karnataka and Telangana, the South Central Railway has announced three new weekly express train services connecting Belagavi with Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Charlapalli.

According to railway officials, the new services are aimed at improving passenger convenience and strengthening connectivity between north Karnataka and major cities in Telangana.

The newly announced services include

Train No. 17071/17072 Hyderabad–Belagavi Weekly Express

Train No. 17073/17074 Secunderabad–Belagavi Weekly Express

Train No. 17075/17076 Charlapalli–Belagavi Weekly Express

Hyderabad–Belagavi Weekly Express

The Hyderabad–Belagavi Weekly Express will commence operations on May 21.

The train will depart from Hyderabad every Thursday at 4:30 am and reach Belagavi at 10:30 am the following day. The return service from Belagavi to Hyderabad will begin on May 15 and depart every Friday at 1 pm, reaching Hyderabad the next morning at 7 am.

Secunderabad–Belagavi Weekly Express

The Secunderabad–Belagavi Weekly Express will start on May 18.

The train will leave Secunderabad every Monday at 4:30 am and arrive in Belagavi at 10:30 am the next day. The return train from Belagavi will operate every Tuesday from May 19, departing at 1 pm and reaching Secunderabad at 7:15 am the following morning.

Charlapalli–Belagavi Weekly Express

The Charlapalli–Belagavi Weekly Express will begin operations on May 16.

The train will depart Charlapalli every Saturday at 4 pm and reach Belagavi on Sunday morning at 10.30 am. The return service from Belagavi will commence from May 17 and leave every Sunday at 1 pm, arriving at Charlapalli on Monday at 8.45 am.

Railway authorities said all three trains will halt at major stations including Begumpet, Lingampalli, Vikarabad, Tandur, Yadgiri, Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Adoni, Guntakal, Ballari, Hosapete, Koppal, Gadag, Hubballi, Dharwad, Londa and Khanapur.

The trains will operate with modern LHB and ICF coaches, including AC, sleeper and general class compartments, along with luggage and pantry facilities on select services.