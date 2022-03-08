3 of 10 jobs in the IT Sector are created from Telangana govt

Hyderabad: The government of India has said that Telangana State has seen a massive growth in the Information Technology (IT) sector. Three out of ten jobs created in the IT sector are from Telangana State.

According to the good governance index published by the department of administrative reforms of the government of India, Telangana is ranked number one in the industry and commerce sector and has become a role model in the IT sector.

The government in the budget said Telangana has attracted 10,000 crore investments in the electric vehicles segment and will result in creation of around 29,000 jobs.

The Telangana government on Monday presenting the budget said, under TS-iPASS, the government had brought 1.07 lakh crore investment and provided employment to 8.17 lakh people. “Over 4,900 new industries will commence their operations in the state soon,” the government said.

Telangana’s Finance minister Harish Rao said. “Telangana is making excellent progress in the IT sector. There are more than 1,500 small and big IT companies in Hyderabad. Over 3.20 lakh people were employed directly in the IT sector when the state was formed. Due to the proactive measures, there are 6.29 lakh employees now.”

He also said, even though many sectors got affected due to Covid-19, IT exports from Telangana clocked a growth of 12.98%. The total exports from the IT sector were valued at 1,45,522 crore in 2021.