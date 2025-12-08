3 of family found dead at home in Karnataka, police suspect suicide

Bengaluru: Three members of a family were found dead at their home here on Monday morning, with the police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

The deceased have been identified as Muddamma (68), her daughter Sudha (38) and grandson Mounish (14), they said.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot at Sudduguntepalya and found all three members of the family dead inside the house.

However, no visible injury marks were found on the bodies, with preliminary investigation suggesting that they may have died after consuming poison.

While no suicide note was recovered from the spot, the inquiry suggested that the family had been accumulating significant debt due to financial losses in their small businesses over a period of time.

Sudha, who was separated from her husband, lived with her mother and son. Both Sudha and her mother were working as domestic help to make ends meet, the officer said.

Bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said, autopsy results are awaited to ascertain the exact cause of death, adding that further investigation is underway.