SC notice to Karnataka CM on plea challenging his election in 2023

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued notice to Siddaramaiah seeking his reply on a plea filed by one K Shankara.

Published: 8th December 2025 2:52 pm IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on a plea challenging his election from the Varuna assembly constituency in the 2023 state elections.

“Issue notice,” the bench said.

Shankara has moved the apex court challenging an April 22 order of the Karnataka High Court which dismissed his plea seeking to declare the election of Siddaramaiah from the Varuna assembly constituency as void.

The petitioner alleged that Siddaramaiah had indulged in corrupt practice under the provision of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The high court had dismissed Shankara’s election petition.

