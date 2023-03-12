3 Palestinian resistance fighters killed by Israeli forces near Nablus

Three Palestinian resistance fighters were killed and a fourth was arrested on Sunday morning, during an armed clash with the Israeli occupation forces near the city of Nablus, West Bank.
The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that three citizens were killed after the Israeli occupation forces opened fire on a vehicle carrying four young men, near the Surra military checkpoint, southwest of Nablus.
Twenty-four-year-old Jihad Mohammad Wasfi al-Shami, 22-year-old Uday Othman Rafiq al-Shami, and 18-year-old Mohammad Raed Naji Dabeek were killed in this incident.
The Lions’ Den group announced in a statement that a group of its fighters had been martyred in clashes with Israeli forces at the Surra checkpoint.
The Israeli army “confiscated three M-16 rifles, a pistol and cartridges”.
With the killing of the three young men, the number of martyrs since the beginning of this year rises to 84, including 15 children and a woman, and a prisoner in the occupation prisons.
Since the beginning of 2023, the frequency of Israeli incursions into the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, has increased significantly. Palestinians mostly respond to these incursions with individual operations.