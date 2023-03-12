3 Palestinian resistance fighters killed by Israeli forces near Nablus

Three Palestinian resistance fighters were killed and a fourth was arrested on Sunday morning, during an armed clash with the Israeli occupation forces near the city of Nablus, West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that three citizens were killed after the Israeli occupation forces opened fire on a vehicle carrying four young men, near the Surra military checkpoint, southwest of Nablus.

Twenty-four-year-old Jihad Mohammad Wasfi al-Shami, 22-year-old Uday Othman Rafiq al-Shami, and 18-year-old Mohammad Raed Naji Dabeek were killed in this incident.

صور الشبان الثلاثة اللذين اغتالتهم قوات الاحتلال قرب مفرق قرية صرّة جنوب غرب #نابلس pic.twitter.com/vLbpHh4KfD — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) March 12, 2023

The Lions’ Den group announced in a statement that a group of its fighters had been martyred in clashes with Israeli forces at the Surra checkpoint.

The Israeli army “confiscated three M-16 rifles, a pistol and cartridges”.

أطلق مسلحون فلسطينيون الليلة الماضية النار نحو قوة عسكرية كانت داخل موقع عسكري في مفرق جيت في منطقة السامرة حيث قامت قوة عسكرية من لواء جولاني باطلاق النار صوب المسلحين وتمكنت من تحييد ثلاثة منهم خلال تبادل لاطلاق نار. مسلح آخر سلم نفسه للقوات وتم اعتقاله. pic.twitter.com/nxZLhxrwJk — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 12, 2023

With the killing of the three young men, the number of martyrs since the beginning of this year rises to 84, including 15 children and a woman, and a prisoner in the occupation prisons.

Since the beginning of 2023, the frequency of Israeli incursions into the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, has increased significantly. Palestinians mostly respond to these incursions with individual operations.

تغطية صحفية: "مساجد نابلس تنعى المشتبكين الثلاثة الذين اغتالهم الاحتلال قرب مفرق قرية صرّة جنوب غرب نابلس". pic.twitter.com/dYMOKkbB6Y — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) March 12, 2023