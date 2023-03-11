Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank

16-year-old Amri Oudeh, died after he was shot by in the chest in the northern West Bank city of Qalqilya.

Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 11th March 2023 1:47 pm IST
Photo: Palinfo/Twitter

Ramallah: A Palestinian teenager was killed during clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank, the Health Ministry here said.

16-year-old Amri Oudeh, died after he was shot by in the chest in the northern West Bank city of Qalqilya, the Ministry said late Friday.

In addition, three Palestinian demonstrators were injured by rubber-coated metal bullets shot fired by Israeli soldiers, said Murad Ishteiwi, the Palestinian coordinator of the popular resistance in the village of Kafr Qaddum, east of Qalqilya.

Similar clashes broke out between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli soldiers in the village of Beit Dajan close to the northern West Bank city of Nablus, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

Israeli authorities are yet to comment on the incidents.

Earlier in the day, a Palestinian was killed after he tried to stab an Israeli settler east of Qalqilya.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said at least 79 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and East Jerusalem during clashes with Israeli forces since the start of this year.

Israeli official figures showed that 14 Israelis have been killed in Palestinian attacks.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

