3 police officials attacked during Bonalu procession in Uppal

Hyderabad: Three police officers, including a Sub-Inspector (SI), a Head Constable, and a Constable on bandobast duty during the Bonalu procession at Bharat Nagar in Ramanthapur, were allegedly chased and attacked by a group of people on Sunday, June 20.

According to reports, the incident occurred during a Palaram Bandi procession at around 9:30 pm when the SI stopped a car being driven rashly towards the crowd.

Initially, the occupants of the car abandoned the vehicle and fled; however, a drunk man later approached the police and demanded the car back.

The police then sent the man and the car to the police station. Afterwards, a group of 8-9 men approached the police and questioned why the car and their associate had been sent to the police station.

The argument escalated, and the mob grabbed the SI’s shirt and attacked him. When two other police personnel tried to intervene, they were also assaulted.

The police officers sustained injuries and tried to flee; however, they were chased and beaten by the attackers. The attackers have been identified as Rama Raj, Laxman, Anil, Sai and others.

Uppal police have registered a case for assaulting and obstructing a public servant. Further investigation is underway.