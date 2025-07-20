Bonalu festivities commence in Hyderabad’s Old City

Hyderabad: The traditional Bonalu celebrations commenced in the old city and surrounding areas on Sunday, July 20. The festival is celebrated during the month of Ashada Masam, which is around July and August.

Bonalu, derived from the Telugu word “Bhojanalu,” meaning meals or feasts, is a traditional Hindu festival celebrated primarily in Telangana. It is dedicated to Goddess Mahakali, symbolising strength and protection.

The festival is marked by women carrying beautifully decorated pots filled with offerings such as rice, jaggery, and curd, which are presented to the goddess as a form of thanksgiving for her blessings and protection from diseases and calamities.

Coinciding with the festival, lanes and bylanes in Lal Darwaza, Hari Bowli, Sultan Shahi, Bela and Sabzi Mandi, among other areas in Old City, were decorated with colourful LED lights. The committee members of Sri Darbar Maisamma Karwan, Sri Simhavahini Mahankali temple in Lal Darwaza, Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali temple and Bangaru Maisamma temple in Hairbowli, Sri Muthyalamma temple at Bela, Sri Bhagyalaxmi temple at Charminar made special arrangements.

Long queues

Long queues are witnessed at Simhavahini Mahankali Temple at Lal Darwaza and Akkanna Madanna Temple at Hari Bowli. Several VIPs, including the state minister, visited the temples in the morning and offered prayers. They reviewed the arrangements at the temple, too.

The police department made elaborate security arrangements for the peaceful conduct of the festival. Personnel of Rapid Action Force, Quick Response Team, Task Force, SHE Teams, Special Branch and other wings were deployed for bandobast duty.

The origins of Bonalu date back to the 18th century during a severe plague outbreak in Hyderabad. A military battalion prayed to Goddess Mahakali at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, promising to honour her if she protected the city. When the plague subsided, they brought an idol of the goddess to Hyderabad, marking the beginning of the Bonalu tradition.