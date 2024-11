Hyderabad: Three persons suffered knife injuries in a clash at Dabeerpura in the city on Friday evening, November 8.

According to reports, there was a clash between two groups of people over some financial issues when one of them took out a knife and started attacking his opponents. In the melee, three people were injured. All the injured persons are rushed to a private hospital at Malakpet for treatment.

The police reached the spot and started an investigation.

More details awaited.