3 suspected poachers killed in exchange of fire in Karnataka

Chamarajanagar: Three suspected poachers were killed in an exchange of fire with forest personnel in the Shagya forest area under the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district on Saturday ,August 15 morning, according to preliminary reports.

The deceased have been identified as Anthoni Swamy, Peter and Kumar. Forest officials had reportedly received information about a group of suspected poachers entering the forest in search of wildlife. Acting on the information, a forest team launched an operation in the area.

According to the forest department’s version, the suspected poachers opened fire at the personnel when they approached them. The forest staff allegedly retaliated in self-defence, resulting in the deaths of three men. Another suspected poacher reportedly managed to escape from the spot.

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Forest officials are said to have recovered a country-made firearm and the carcass of a deer from the scene. One forest staff member was also injured during the exchange of fire and was shifted to the government hospital in Kollegala for treatment.

However, the incident has triggered strong protests among residents of Shagya village and surrounding areas. Locals have questioned the forest department‘s account and alleged that the three men were shot from close range after being taken into custody.

Following the incident, angry villagers reportedly attacked the Deputy Range Forest Officer’s office at Shagya. Furniture, a motorcycle and other items in the office were damaged during the protest.

Meanwhile, the bodies were shifted from Kollegala to the mortuary at Mysuru’s K.R. Hospital for postmortem examination. Relatives of the deceased gathered at the hospital and demanded a thorough investigation.

A relative, Vijay, alleged that the three men had gone out to graze cattle and questioned the circumstances in which they were shot.

The allegations have added to tension in the area. Police personnel have been deployed around the forest office and other sensitive locations to prevent any untoward incident. Further investigation is expected to establish the circumstances leading to the firing and the deaths.