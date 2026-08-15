Two interstate thieves from Irani gang arrested in Karnataka

Davanagere: Jagalur police have arrested two interstate thieves allegedly belonging to a notorious Irani gang in connection with the theft of a gold Mangaluru chain worth around Rs 4 lakh from a shop owner.

The arrested have been identified as Syed Abbas Ali, 45, and Hussain Basha, 38, both natives of Andhra Pradesh. Police said the duo was allegedly involved in the theft of the gold chain belonging to Geethamma, a resident of Kamandalagondi village, in November 2025.

According to the complaint, the two accused arrived at Geethamma’s shop on a motorcycle and pretended to be customers seeking to purchase gutka. While she was attending to them, one of the accused allegedly snatched her mangaluru chain from behind before the duo fled the spot on their motorcycle.

Following her complaint, Jagalur police registered a case and formed a special team to trace the suspects.

After an investigation, police succeeded in arresting the two accused and recovered a 42-gram gold chain valued at around Rs 4 lakh.

The accused were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody. Police are investigating whether the duo was involved in similar chain-snatching incidents in other parts of the state and neighbouring states.