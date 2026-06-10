Theft at Melukote temple, case against staff, priests

Mandya: A major theft is suspected at the famed Yoganarasimha Swamy Temple in Melukote, with gold, silver and cash allegedly missing from the temple hundi. Following a complaint by Temple Executive Officer Sheela, Melukote Police have registered a case against several temple staff members and priests.

Those named in the complaint include temple manager Sridhar, priest Narayana Bhat, attendant Tiruvengadachar, and security guards Gangadhar and Basavaraj.

According to the complaint, the alleged theft came to light after suspicions arose regarding repeated incidents of valuables going missing from the temple. Authorities suspect that the theft may have occurred after the earlier disappearance of Vajrangi ornaments, raising concerns about systematic pilferage within the temple premises.

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Temple authorities had reportedly installed a secret CCTV camera following allegations that cash, gold and silver offerings from the hundi were being stolen. However, officials later discovered that the hidden surveillance system had also been damaged.

The complaint notes that information regarding the installation of the secret camera was known only to a limited number of temple administrative personnel. This has led investigators to suspect possible involvement of temple staff or priests. Authorities have also not ruled out the possibility that outsiders may have carried out the theft with assistance from insiders.

Since the alleged theft occurred before the hundi collection was officially counted, temple authorities said it is impossible to determine the exact quantity of cash, gold or silver that may have been stolen.

EO Sheela stated that notices seeking explanations had earlier been sent by post to the security personnel. However, no response was received from them, resulting in a delay in filing the complaint.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to identify those responsible. Temple authorities have urged strict action against anyone found guilty.