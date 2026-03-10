Burglars steal 6 tola gold, cash from temple in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Burglars stole six tola gold, silver and Rs 90,000 cash from a the Sri Vara Siddhi Vinayaka Swamy Temple in Hyderabad’s RC Puram on Monday, March 9.

The incident came to light when the priest arrived and noticed that the gold, silver and cash were missing. Based on a complaint, the RC Puram Police registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.

The police dispatched a clues team to the temple to examine the CCTV footage and temple premises. Speaking to Siasat.com, RC Puram Station House Officer Jagannadh said, “A case of burglary under section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the investigation is underway.”

Previous incident

In a similar incident in January, an interstate gang of five people was arrested for allegedly stealing gold and silver worth Rs 26 lakh from the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Hyderabad’s KPHB Colony.

The robbery occurred on the night of January 6, and a complaint was filed by the temple manager, Kandula Maruthi, on January 7. Based on the complaint, a case was registered under sections 331(4) (house-trespass or house-breaking), 305 (theft at places of worship), and 3(5) (Common Intention)

The accused were identified as Maharaju Mallikarjun, Dunnapothula Pawan Kalyan, Dandi Anil Teja, Kambapu Vijay and Thangila Manikanta Durga Prasad Akhil. Two other accused were identified as Bashya Venkat Mohith Kumar and Neelapu Neelaiah Anil.