3 teachers from Telangana recognised as ‘National Best Teachers’

Hyderabad: The Government of India on Monday recognised three teachers from Telangana as ‘National Best Teachers’ for 2022. Among the three teachers is TN Sridhar from the Mahbubnagar Zilla Parishad High School.

Sridhar had organised the ‘Kalam Dream Force’ for the students in Telangana and is also donating his salary for the development of the organisation. Another teacher by the name Kandala Ramaiah is employed at Abbapur School in Mulugu district.

Ramaiah designed a program called “Math Rangoli” to teach maths in a unique way to generate interest among students. He also described “Mana Ooru Manabadi ” initiative of the Telangana government as “Mana Ooru mana Badi mana Gudi”

ఈ ఏడాది జాతీయ ఉత్తమ ఉపాధ్యాయులుగా భారత ప్రభుత్వం తెలంగాణ నుంచి ముగ్గురు ఉపాధ్యాయులను గుర్తించింది.



మహబూబ్‌నగర్‌ జెడ్పీహెచ్ఎస్ ఉపాధ్యాయుడు టీఎన్‌ శ్రీధర్‌ విద్యార్థుల కోసం 'కలాం డ్రీమ్ ఫోర్స్' ఏర్పాటు చేసి తన జీతాన్ని సంస్థ కోసం విరాళంగా ఇస్తున్నారు.



1/3 pic.twitter.com/Yd0YIlZ333 — PIB in Telangana 🇮🇳#AmritMahotsav (@PIBHyderabad) September 5, 2022

Another teacher to gain the recognition is Sunita Rao, the principal of Nacharam Delhi Public School. Rao helped set up Toy labs and AI labs with an aim to generate interest among students.