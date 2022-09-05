Telangana: Fight breaks out between two constables in Siddipet

The police have launched an investigation to find out what led to the scuffle between the two constables.

Published: 5th September 2022 3:12 pm IST
Representative Image (Google)

Hyderabad: In an incident reported from Siddipet district, a fight ensued between two constables deputed in Akkannapet police station.

The Husnabad circle police said that the two constables are roommates, and the incident occurred at their residence and not in the police station.

“Five constables stay at a rented house, one among them clicked a picture and uploaded it on social media,” the Siddipet police said. However, the police have received no complaint regarding the incident.

