3 YouTubers booked for demanding money from Hyderabad jeweller

Hyderabad: Three YouTubers have been booked for allegedly threatening and demanding money from a jeweller in AS Rao Nagar. Kushaiguda police served notices to the accused, who requested few days to provide their explanations.

According to reports, 58-year-old Hyderabad jeweller Gudiwada Ramanlal, who has been running Lucky Jewellers for 30 years, lodged a complaint stating that Duvada Shiva Prasad (Bhartah Varsa YouTube channel), Lalitha Kumar (Hindu Jana Shakti channel), and Harikrishna (Yedhi Nijam channel) posted defamatory videos about his business and demanded money to take them down.

Despite paying Rs 1.5 lakh, the harassment continued, with the YouTubers demanding an additional Rs 60 lakh and issuing death threats if the money was not paid.

Earlier, eight employees of a jewellery shop in Hyderabad have been booked for allegedly stealing gold bars worth Rs 6 crore. The theft was discovered recently during an internal audit by Sri Krishna Jewellers Banjara Hills, following which the management lodged a police complaint.

According to reports, two employees, Uday Kumar and B Srikanth, are suspected to have played key roles in the theft.

Srikanth disclosed that Uday Kumar, with the assistance of several others, orchestrated the crime over an extended period. Among those involved were employees Chintu, Satya, Ajay, Tinku, and Chandra, all allegedly acting on the instructions of the store’s manager, Sukhetu Shah.

Following a complaint from the HR manager of the jewellery shop, the case was registered and later transferred to Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS).