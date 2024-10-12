Rs 6 cr theft at jewellery shop in Hyderabad, 8 workers booked

Hyderabad: Eight employees of a jewellery shop in Hyderabad have been booked for allegedly stealing gold bars worth Rs 6 crore. The theft was discovered recently during an internal audit by Sri Krishna Jewellers Banjara Hills, following which the management lodged a police complaint.

According to reports, two employees, Uday Kumar and B Srikanth, are suspected to have played key roles in the theft.

Srikanth disclosed that Uday Kumar, with the assistance of several others, orchestrated the crime over an extended period. Among those involved were employees Chintu, Satya, Ajay, Tinku, and Chandra, all allegedly acting on the instructions of the store’s manager, Sukhetu Shah.

Following a complaint from the HR manager of the jewellery shop, the case was registered and later transferred to Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS).

Furthermore, the accused Sukhetu Shah’s wife, Sruti Shah, had filed a missing persons report, stating that her husband had been missing for a month. She revealed that he had mentioned being harassed over financial matters at work before disappearing.

The accused reportedly left behind a letter and a video, both of which have been handed over to the police as evidence.

Further investigation is ongoing.