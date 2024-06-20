Video: Hyderabad jewellery shop owner thwarts robbery attempt by burqa-clad men

Hyderabad: An owner of a jewellery shop was injured when he successfully thwarted a robbery attempt at his shop by two armed, burqa clad-robbers in Medchal, a suburb of Hyderabad, Telangana on Thursday, June 20.

The two robbers, who were wearing burqas to hide their identity, entered Jagadamba Jewellers located at Kompally in Medchal, a suburb of Hyderabad, around 11 am. One of the men took out a big knife and threatened the shop owner to hand over the valuables to him.

A salesman who was sitting in the shop showed the presence of mind and ran inside the shop where more valuables were made and locked the safe.

The owner of the shop ran out of the shop although the robber attacked his shoulder with the knife. When the shop owner came out and started shouting for help to attract the local people, the robbers panicked and ran away.

The salesman came out and hurled a chair at the robber and it hit him. The robbers escaped on a motorcycle.

The entire robbery attempt was captured on the closed-circuit cameras installed in the shop. The police collected the footage. A case has been booked and special teams have been constituted to nab the robbers.