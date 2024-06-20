Shoplifting in US: 2 Indian students from Telugu states arrested

Hyderabad: In a fresh incident of shoplifting in the United States (US), two more Indian students from the Telugu states, were reportedly arrested by the US police.

The duo, who was studying in the US, was arrested by the Dallas police for shoplifting at Macy’s Mall in Dallas, Texas, US. However, they were granted bail, reported the Telugu Scribe.

One of the two students was a habitual offender and had a record of shoplifting from stores in the US. She has been linked to multiple previous thefts. This is not the first incident of Indian students shoplifting in the US.

Two Telugu students, from Telangana’s Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur, were arrested in the US after allegedly being accused of shoplifting at a grocery store in March.

The students aged 20 and 21, had moved to New Jersey, US to pursue higher studies at the Stevens Institute of Technology. The students from Hyderabad and Guntur allegedly paid for two items before trying to leave with 27 items, amounting to Rs 12,948.29 (USD 155).

On March 19, the US police arrested the students for allegedly not paying for certain items that they had purchased at the grocery store, Hoboken ShopRite. One of the students offered to pay the full amount or even double it for the items they had stolen earlier. They were too let out on bail on the condition of never repeating their offence.

In 2015, two Indian women were caught shoplifting 155 razors worth Rs 3.75 lakh (USD 4,500) from a Walmart store in Tennessee, US.

The CCTV camera captured the footage of the incident where the women carrying a six or seven-year-old child were seen lifting the razors from the personal grooming section at the store. They made a run for the other exit after shoplifting the items. The women then fled the spot in a minivan.