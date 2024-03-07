3-yr-old killed, 4 injured in freak accident in Hyderabad

Accident occurred on the service road from Chilukur to Rajendranagar

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 7th March 2024 11:14 am IST
Hyderabad: A three-year-old child lost her life and four others sustained injuries after a water tanker hit a car in a freak accident at Rajendranagar on Wednesday night.

The accident transpired on the service road from Chilukur to Rajendranagar, where a speeding water tanker collided with the car.

Three-year-old child Samira Fatima died on the spot, and four people in the car suffered serious injuries. Locals rushed them to the hospital for treatment. The occupants of the car were identified as residents of Nawab Sahab Kunta in Hyderabad’s Old City.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

