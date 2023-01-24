30 female Iranian prisoners call for end to protester executions

Tehran: Thirty female political prisoners in Evin Prison in Iran on Sunday have signed a petition calling for an end to the execution of protesters in the country, local media reported.

The prisoners, including Franco-Iranian researcher Fariba Adelkhah and Faezeh Hashemi, the daughter of former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, wrote in a petition that they had “come together to say ‘no’ to execution. We to defend people’s right to live in justice.”

Also Read Iran sentences mentally ill man to death over alleged Quran burning

“We, the political and ideological prisoners in the women’s ward of Evin Prison, demand an end to the execution of protesters and an end to unjust sentences of prisoners in Iran,” said the petition.

طالبت 30 سجينة سياسية إيرانية بسجن إيفين في طهران، بينهم فايزة هاشمي وفريبا عادلخاه، عبر رسالة مفتوحة بوقف إعدام المتظاهرين وإنهاء الأحكام الجائرة بحق المعتقلين في #إيران. — إيران إنترناشيونال-عربي (@IranIntl_Ar) January 22, 2023

The petition was also signed by Niloufer Bayani, the former representative of the United Nations Environment Program in Iran who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2020 for “conspiring with America as a hostile government,” AFP reported.

Also Read Iran sentences Hashemi Rafsanjani’s daughter to 5 years in prison

Human Rights Activists News Agency (Hrana) reported that four people have already been executed and 110 others face execution in protest-related cases.

Iran’s protests erupted on September 16, following the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, after she was arrested for wearing a headscarf improperly.