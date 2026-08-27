30 kg adulterated Kalakhand seized in raid on Pocharam sweet shop

Hyderabad: The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Cyberabad police on Wednesday, August 26, raided a sweet shop and seized 30 kg of adulterated Kalakhand.

The raid was conducted at Balaji Pawan Sweet Shop in Choudhrygutta, under the Pocharam IT police limits. During inspection, it was found that expired food items were being used to prepare sweets and other food products.

The accused, the shop owner, was identified as Kunal Kudkudia, 37, a native of Rajasthan. The seized items included synthetic orange and lemon-yellow food colours, various flavours, rose water, sugar syrup and almond milk, among other ingredients.

Also Read G Pulla Reddy, 31 other sweet shops units raided in Hyderabad

Apart from Khalakand, 12 kg of soan papdi, 2 kg khova and 500 grams of dry fruit were seized from the shop. The seized materials, along with Kamal Kudkudia, were handed over to the Pocharam IT Corridor police for further action.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Pocharam IT police said, “The raid was conducted at 12 noon, and the shop owner was booked under the Food Adulteration Act.”

A case was registered against the shop, and an investigation is underway.