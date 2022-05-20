30 militants released as Pak-TTP talks resume: Sources

The Pakistan government has released 30 Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants as talks between the two sides have resumed, sources said.

However, no high-profile TTP inmate has been released, Geo News quoted the sources as saying.

There is no official confirmation on the release of the 30 militants.

Earlier reports said a Pakistani delegation led by former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt General Faiz Hameed visited Kabul and reportedly held talks with the representatives of the banned TTP, according to Afghan journalists and sources, Express Tribune reported.

However, there was no official confirmation from either side about the visit.

Gen Faiz as head of the ISI had been instrumental in brokering a deal between the US and the Afghan Taliban. His reported presence in Kabul seems to stem from his close connections with the Afghan Taliban as well as his experience in handling them.

The talks with the banned TTP took place against the backdrop of a surge in terrorist attacks in Pakistan in recent months.

Contrary to Pakistan’s expectations, since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last August there has been an increase in terrorist attacks targeting the security forces.

This year alone, over 120 Pakistani security officials including officers were killed in attacks mostly carried out by the TTP, The Express Tribune reported.