30 women injured after ceiling collapses in J&K’s Kupwara

The women had assembled for a religious discourse inside a hall.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 24th August 2025 6:53 pm IST
building collapse
Representational Image

Jammu and Kashmir: At least 30 women were injured when the first-floor ceiling of a residential house collapsed during a religious gathering in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

The women had assembled for a religious discourse inside a hall in the house of a preacher at Pohrupeth village when the ceiling suddenly fell down, resulting in injuries to some of them, the officials said.

They said the incident occurred around 2.30 pm and the injured were immediately rushed to the Government Medical College hospital in Handwara for treatment.

MS Teachers

“We have received around 30 injured women and fortunately, all of them are stable,” Hospital Medical Superintendent Aijaz Ahmad said.

“The doctors are assessing and observing everyone, and there is no need to panic,” he said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 24th August 2025 6:53 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button