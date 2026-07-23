300 families protest demolition in Kalaburagi after court order

Kalaburagi : Tension prevailed at Siddarameshwara Colony near Aland Check Post in Kalaburagi on Thursday, July 23, after officials initiated steps to clear houses and other structures following a Civil Judge (CJM) court order. The proposed demolition triggered protests from hundreds of residents, who blocked the main road and vowed not to allow the eviction.

According to residents, over 300 houses have come up on Survey Nos. 36 and 95, where families have been living for nearly three to four decades. They claimed they had purchased residential sites from the original landowners through notarised agreements and constructed their homes after investing their life savings.

The dispute reached the court after landowner Mohammed Saleemuddin claimed ownership of nearly 13 acres of land based on revenue records (Pahani) and sought possession through legal proceedings. Acting on the court’s directions, officials, accompanied by police personnel, arrived at the colony to begin the eviction process.

The move sparked strong opposition from residents, who assembled in large numbers and blocked traffic on the main road. Protesters declared that they would not allow their homes to be demolished even at the cost of their lives.

A heated exchange took place between survey officials and residents during the inspection. With the situation becoming tense and facing stiff resistance, the authorities suspended the demolition drive and returned without taking further action.

Residents have urged the government to protect families who have lived in the colony for decades, while officials are expected to decide the next course of action in accordance with the court’s order.