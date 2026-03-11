300 kg decomposed goat, sheep meat seized in Hyderabad, 1 held

Hyderabad: A 41-year-old businessman was arrested on Tuesday, March 10, for allegedly selling 300 kilograms of decomposed goat and sheep meat in Hyderabad’s Mangalhat.

Based on credible information, the Mangalhat police, along with the Task Force (Golconda Zone), Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials and the Food Safety Adulteration team, conducted a raid at a shop named A to Z Sheep & Goat Offals near Chisti Chaman Dargah and arrested Mohammed Afroz, alias Afroz, from Amar Nagar Colony.

According to the police, Afroz allegedly procured goat and sheep meat and offals in bulk from Karnataka, Delhi, and Jammu and Kashmir at low prices. The meat was stored in deep freezers and plastic tubs filled with stagnant water to delay decomposition and suppress foul smell.

The accused reportedly sold the stored meat to customers by claiming it was fresh and hygienic, thereby posing a serious risk to public health.

GHMC officials seized the decomposed meat and took it for safe disposal as per the prescribed procedure. Police said Afroz had been involved in a similar offence and was fined by GHMC officials.

Based on a complaint, a case has been registered against the accused at Mangalhat police station under Sections 125 (rashly or negligently that they endanger human life or personal safety), 271 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 318(2) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Further investigation is underway.