300 kg of Tirupati prasad distributed to devotees during Ram Temple ceremony

During the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in January this year which was constructed on the demolition site of Babri Mosque in Ayodhya, a significant offering of 300 kilograms of ‘prasad’ from the Tirupati temple was distributed to devotees. This information was confirmed by Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Ram Temple.

This revelation came following outrage and controversy surrounding the alleged use of animal fat and fish oil in ghee ingredients in laddus at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati which is managed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), an independent government trust.

“If animal fat was mixed in the ‘prasad’, it is unforgivable. Strict action should be taken against those responsible,” Mr Das said, as quoted by news agency Press Trust of India.

The TTD confirmed the analysis report showed that impurities including lard were detected in the ghee being used by the contractor. An official reported that the contractor which supplied adulterated ghee has been blacklisted and that legal actions are underway.

Meanwhile, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has said the sanctity of the sacred sweetmeat has been restored.

During an NDA legislative party meeting on Wednesday, Naidu claimed that the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati and used substandard ingredients and animal fat for making laddus.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday said this issue needs to be thoroughly looked into and asserted that authorities across India have to protect the sanctity of religious spaces.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda says “I spoke to Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu after getting information about this and took details from him. I have asked him to share the available report so that I can examine it. I will also speak to the state regulators and investigate this. Suitable action will be taken as per the food safety standards. As of now, I have asked for the report and we will examine it.”