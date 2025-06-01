305 held for drunk driving in Cyberabad, Miyapur tops with 52 arrests

Hyderabad: A total of 305 people were arrested for drunk driving in Cyberabad over the weekend. Notably, there were no women among the offenders.

Among the arrested, 116 belonged to the age group of 31-40 years, followed by 92 between 21-30 of age, 74 from 41-50 years and 20 were between 51 and 60 years. Only two senior citizens were booked.

Miyapur traffic police recorded the highest arrests with 52 offenders, followed by 30 arrests each by Balanagar and Chevella traffic police stations, while Shamshabad traffic police registered 27 arrests.

As many as 242 two-wheelers, 16 three-wheelers and 47 four-wheelers were arrested. No heavy vehicles were booked.

Drunk driving is a punishable offence under Section 185 of the MV Act, with penalties including a fine of up to Rs. 10,000 and/or imprisonment for up to six months. Repeat offenders face the suspension of their driving licenses for a minimum of three months or permanently.

The Cyberabad traffic police emphasised the dangers of drunk driving, pointing out that alcohol impairs vision, reduces caution, and encourages risky behaviour, all of which can lead to accidents, often with fatal consequences.