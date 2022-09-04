31 STPs under work bring Hyderabad close to 100% sewage treatment capacity

Hyderabad: A total of 31 decentralised Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) are under construction and will bring Hyderabad close to a 100 per cent sewage treatment capacity, informed Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) special chief secretary, Arvind Kumar, on Sunday.

He further said that these STPs will make Hyderabad the only city in India to have such a capacity.

The 31 STPs are being constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB). They have a capacity of 1259 Million Litres per Day (MLD) and are being constructed at a cost of Rs 3866 crores.

17 STPs of 376 MLD are being constructed in Hussain Sagar catchment areas, including Fateh Nagar, Pariki Cheruvu, Vennelagadda, Shivalaya Nagar Khajakunta and Mullakatuva cheruvu. These will tackle the sewerage problem of Hussain Sagar, said Sridhar Babu, project director at HMWSSB.

“With 100% sewerage treatment in #Hyderabad by next summer, our capital city will be a shining example for other Indian cities to emulate,” tweeted Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao (KTR).